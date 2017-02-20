MP Wimal Weerawansa further remanded

The Fort Magistrate ordered Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa to be further remanded until the 6th of March.

The order was issued when the case pertaining to the misuse of state vehicles by Wimal Weerawansa was taken up before court today (Feb 20th).

Charges have been leveled against Weerawansa for causing a loss of more than 90 million rupees to the government by misusing 40 state vehicles for the benefit of family members and members of the party.

The court granted bail to the second suspect in the case, Former Deputy Manager of the State Engineering Corporation Samantha Lokuhannadige.

Bail was set at 50,000 rupees and the suspect was also ordered to place 2 sureties of 1 million rupees each.

Meanwhile fifteen 2nd year students of the University of Peradeniya have been arrested for allegedly ragging a group of students from the agricultre faculty.

The 15 suspects are second year students of the University’s Agriculture faculty.

The suspects had allegedly ragged 8 first year students from the agriculture faculty at the residence of one of the students.

The 8 first year students who sustained injuries as a result, are currently receiving treatment in hospital.