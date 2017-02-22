MoU signed between Korea and Sri Lanka to enhance teacher training

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on February 22, between the governments of Korea and Sri Lanka.The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Education to construct a National College of Education and Teacher Training for the technological stream, in Kuliyapitiya.

The national college, which will be funded by the government of Korea, will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,911 million.

The signing saw the participation of the Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and government representatives from Korea and Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Education said, to establish a teacher training institute was a long felt need for Sri Lanka but that it is being solved as the Korean government came forward to help.

“Sri Lankan teachers will get a valuable opportunity to obtain and share the knowledge and skills in the technological sector from a foremost developed country like Korea”, he added.