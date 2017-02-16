Mirissa’s whale-watching boats likely to be taken into custody

Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera says that if boats used for whale-watching, continue to pose a threat to blue whales in Mirissa, Matara in the future, they will be taken into custody.

The minister points out that these boats sail right over blue whales, and that a special team of officers will be assigned to observe these happenings.

Minister Jayawickrama further noted that 500 officers will be recruited for this purpose.