Mirissa’s whale-watching boats likely to be taken into custody

Feb 16, 2017
Minister of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera says that if boats used for whale-watching, continue to pose a threat to blue whales in Mirissa, Matara in the future, they will be taken into custody.
The minister points out that these boats sail right over blue whales, and that a special team of officers will be assigned to observe these happenings.
Minister Jayawickrama further noted that 500 officers will be recruited for this purpose.
