Power and Renewable Energy Ministry urges consumers to limit usage

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy has made a request to switch off unnecessary lights between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as with the prevalent dry weather condition, the country’s hydro power generation has been limited to 8%.

The water levels of the main reservoirs through which hydro power is generated is currently at 32.2%.This has caused thermal power plants to generate nearly 92% of the energy demand.

The Ceylon Electricity Board points out due to this situation the current water levels will only be sufficient to generate power for a period of 1 1/2 months.

The Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said, if the situation continues it will be the worst drought to affect Sri Lanka in 40 years.

He noted that there is no need to disrupt the supply of electricity at the current rate.

“If we do not experience rain until the end of June we informed what steps need to be taken to have a continuous flow of electricity for 24 hours. If calculated the government will have to bare a cost of 51 billion for this process”, he added, “Around four hundred and eighty five thousand street lights are switched off an hour earlier. We are ready to take the challenge of providing a continuous supply of electricity”.

Energy expert Asoka Abeygunawardana claimed that when the entire world is in the midst of an operation to move away from the coal-powered era and entering into an era of renewable energy, certain experts in Sri Lanka are continuing to chant verses to the tunes of coal power.

“This coal power plant mafia is definitely working together with the petroleum mafia, which is why they are suddenly trying to put up oil tanks”, he added, “These enemies who are collaborating with the oil mafia should be exposed”.

At a time when the country is facing a drought, a massive wastage of water was reported from the Weligalla area in Mawanella.This water line which supplies water to around fifty families in the area was damaged at around 7 p.m. on February 20.