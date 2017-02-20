Min. Rauff Hakeem hints at increase in water tariff

Minister Rauff Hakeem points out that the new water project covering the Galgamuwa, Maho and Polpithigama areas will provide water at cost of Rs.12 per cubic metre.

The foundation stone was laid today for the new water project covering the Galgamuwa, Maho and Polpithigama areas, which have been affected by the spread of chronic kidney disease.

Minister Rauff Hakeem graced the occasion where he noted that it costs Rs.48 to provide water, but only a quarter of that sum is being charged. He pointed out that therefore the tariff on water must be increased by at least a small amount, and that however the increase cannot affect Samurdhi beneficiaries.