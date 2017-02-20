Military intelligence personnel suspended over alleged assault on journalist Keith Noyahr

Services of five military intelligence personnel who were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Journalist Keith Noyahr, hav been suspended.

Military Spokesperson Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said that the service of a major, a warrant officer, two sergeants and a corporal have been suspended.

The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department recently and were placed in remand custody after being produced before court.

Journalist Keith Noyahr was attached to The Nation Newspaper. He was abducted and assaulted in May 2008.