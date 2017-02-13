Latest update February 13th, 2017 2:10 PM

Met Dept predicts weather change

Feb 13, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Department of Meteorology says that a slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the country during next few days starting from tonight, February 13.

The Department observed that fairly strong gusty winds, are also to be expected over the country and surrounding sea areas.

The department further noted that several spells of light showers will occur in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Hambantota district. It was stated that dry weather will prevail elsewhere.


