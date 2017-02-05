Medical students and parents stage protest

Medical Faculty students and parents staged several demonstrations today, to protest steps taken by the authorities to disperse a demonstration organised by the Medical Faculty Student Activists Committee in Colombo recently.

Parents of students at the Medical Faculty of the Peradeniya University, staged a demonstration today.

The group, calling themselves the Peradeniya Medical Faculty Parents Collective, commenced their demonstration at the Medical Faculty and marched to the Galaha junction, blocking both lanes of the Kandy-Colombo Road.

Our correspondent noted that more than 200 parents and students participated in the demonstration, causing major traffic congestion.

A group of parents of medical faculty students, joined with the Government Medical Officers Association for a demonstration in the Matara town today. The protesters, numbering close to 400, marched from the Uyanwatte Grounds in Matara to the Matara Hospital and from there, they proceeded to the Matara Bus Stop.

“We are not fighting against the education of students in Malabe or students at other private institutions. As a parents association, we have taken to the streets today to fight for the children’s right to free education.”

A group of students from the Karapitiya Medical Faculty and their parents, staged a demonstration this morning.Our correspondent says about 200 protesters participated in the demonstration held opposite the Medical Faculty of the Ruhunu University.

Meanwhile, the Parents Association of the Private Medical College, convened a media briefing this morning to explain accusations that have been leveled at the Private Institution in Malabe.

They point out that the degree is awarded in the proper way and as per the Ministry of Higher Education and the rights are equal to those of government medical faculties because it is equal to the MBBS degree.

President of the Association said that the court has decided that these children have the same right as the others, to seek registration at the Sri Lanka Medical Council and the Court of Appeal has responded and their response states clearls that the MBBS qualification at SAITM is the same as the MBBS degree offered at government universities and that the students must certainly be given provisional registration.

“The Universities Act has given the Higher Education Minister the power to award degrees and that power cannot be usurped by anyone. It has been approved by the Ministry of Health and no other body, not even the Medical Council can refuse to act accordingly.”he said