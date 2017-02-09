Madonna introduces newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Madonna has posted a picture on Instagram of the twin sisters she has adopted from Malawi, pointing out that the process is now complete and she is delighted to have them in her family.

The singer, 58, was granted permission by Malawi’s High Court this week to adopt the twin girls.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time,” the singer said in her post.

The children were previously reported to be four years of age and named Stella and Esther. According to reports they spent the last two years in the Home of Hope in Mchinji.

Their mother died soon after giving birth, the papers show, while their father married a different woman, leaving only their grandparents who were overwhelmed by the prospect of having to bring up the twins and their siblings.

Madonna already has two children from the African country – David, adopted in 2006, and Mercy, adopted in 2009.

