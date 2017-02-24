Latest update February 24th, 2017 3:28 PM

At least 45 dead in suicide car bombing in Syria

At least 45 people killed and dozens more wounded in in a village near al-Bab,Syria when a car bomb exploded Syrian Rebels fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)

The Suicide bomber had targetted a checkpoint in the village of Sousian, northwest of al-Bab which was crowded with civillians.

CaptureAccording to Aljazeera a large number of civilians were gathering around a checkpoint and suddenly a suicide car bomber drove in and detonated. It adds that this appears to be a warning shot from ISIL and there could be Free Syrian Army members counted in the casualty figures as well.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the car bomb hit outside a security office where civilians had gathered seeking permission to return to al-Bab.


