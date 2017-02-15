Laureus Awards 2017 : Bolt and Biles among winners

Usain Bolt and Simone Biles took the top accolades at the Laureus Awards in Monaco yesterday (Feb 14th).

The pair were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year respectively after their exploits at the Rio Olympics.

Both won multiple gold medals at the summer games.

There was also another win for Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, who got the breakthrough award for fighting off team-mate and rival Lewis Hamilton.

Leicester City won the spirit of sport award for their remarkable Premier League win, Michael Phelps received the comeback award after medal-ling at the Olympics, Beatrice Vio won the disability award and the Olympic refugee team were also honoured.