Lasith Malinga to join SL team on Australian tour

During the press conference which took place at the Sri Lanka Cricket Headquarters, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Lasith Malinga will join the Sri Lanka Cricket team on the Australian tour.

Malinga played his last game against the United Arab Emirates in Bangladesh for the Asia Cup on February 2016, exactly one year ago.

The 15-man squad which he has been included in will see Upul Tharanga lead the way as Captain, with veterans Nuwan Kulasekara and Chamara Kapugedera also included in the squad.