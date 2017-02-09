Latest update February 9th, 2017 12:28 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Lasith Malinga to join SL team on Australian tour

Feb 09, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Sports, Top Slider 0

During the press conference which took place at the Sri Lanka Cricket Headquarters, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Lasith Malinga will join the Sri Lanka Cricket team on the Australian tour.

Malinga played his last game  against the United Arab Emirates in Bangladesh for the Asia Cup on February 2016, exactly one year ago.

The 15-man squad which he has been included in will see Upul Tharanga lead the way as Captain, with veterans Nuwan Kulasekara and Chamara Kapugedera also included in the squad.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach