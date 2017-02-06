Mandatory vaccines for Lankan travellers to Brazil and African countries

The Ministry of Health says that it has been made mandatory for Sri Lankan’s travelling to Brazil and a number of specified African countries, to be vaccinated for Yellow Fever prior to travel.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Jayasundara Bandara noted that individuals who do not obtain the vaccine, will not be granted visas to travel to those countries.

Dr. Bandara said that the vaccine is available for administration at the airport and harbour health centres, as well as affiliated institutes.