Kim Jong-nam killing : ‘VX nerve agent’ found on his face

Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, was killed by a highly toxic nerve agent, says Malaysia.

Kim died last week after two women accosted him briefly in a check-in hall at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Malaysian toxicology reports indicate he was attacked using “VX nerve agent”, which is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

There is widespread suspicion that North Korea was responsible for the attack, which it fiercely denies.

It responded furiously to Malaysia’s insistence on conducting a post-mortem examination and has accused Malaysia of having “sinister” purposes.

Malaysia’s police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday that one of the women Kim interacted with at the airport had also fallen ill with vomiting afterwards.

He said the airport and areas the suspects are known to have gone to would now be cleaned.

Courtesy – BBC

