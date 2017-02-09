Kenya: Courts block govt move to shut-down refugee camp

The High court in Kenya has blocked the government’s bid to shut-down the worlds largest refugee camp.

A directive was issued last year to shut down the Dadaab camp and forcibly repatriate about 260,000 Somali refugees living in the camp. A high court judge ruled the decision to shut-down the camp as being an act that would contribute to group persecution while the government argued that the closure was a issue of security.

The government says that the attacks on it soil was planned by Somalia-based al-Shabab group within the camp.

Dadaab: World’s largest refugee camp

The camp was set-up in 1991 to house families fleeing conflict in Somalia where some inhabitants have been living there for more than 20 years.The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and lobby group Kituo Cha Sheria challenged the decision in court, saying it was discriminating and contrary to international law.