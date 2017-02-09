Latest update February 9th, 2017 5:04 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Kenya: Courts block govt move to shut-down refugee camp

Feb 09, 2017 Local, News Ticker, World 0

The High court in Kenya has blocked the government’s bid to shut-down the worlds largest refugee camp.

A directive was issued last year to shut down the Dadaab camp and forcibly repatriate about 260,000 Somali refugees living in the camp. A high court judge ruled the decision to shut-down the camp as being an act that would contribute to group persecution while the government argued that the closure was a issue of security.

The government says that the attacks on it soil was planned by Somalia-based al-Shabab group within the camp.

Dadaab: World’s largest refugee camp

 

The camp was set-up in 1991 to house families fleeing conflict in Somalia where some inhabitants have been living there for more than 20 years.The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and lobby group Kituo Cha Sheria challenged the decision in court, saying it was discriminating and contrary to international law.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Facebook to replace your weather app
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach