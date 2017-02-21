Kalutara boat tragedy: Proposal to provide compensation to be presented to Cabinet

A proposal to provide compensation to those affected from the Kalutara boat accident will be presented to the cabinet today, February 21.

Director General of the Disaster Managment Centre (DMC) G. L. S. Senadheera said that, according to present disaster management procedure, compensation can only be given to victims of natural disasters.

However, considering the incident, the subject minister is to present a proposal to the cabinet.

Eleven people, including children, lost their lives when a boat capsized off the coast of Katukurunda in Kalutara last Sunday.