Latest update February 21st, 2017 9:00 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Kalutara boat tragedy: Proposal to provide compensation to be presented to Cabinet

Feb 21, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

A proposal to provide compensation to those affected from the Kalutara boat accident will be presented to the cabinet today, February 21.

Director General of the Disaster Managment Centre (DMC) G. L. S. Senadheera said that, according to present disaster management procedure, compensation can only be given to victims of natural disasters.

However, considering the incident, the subject minister is to present a proposal to the cabinet.

Eleven people, including children, lost their lives when a boat capsized off the coast of Katukurunda in Kalutara last Sunday.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach