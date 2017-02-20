Kalutara boat tragedy: Eleven bodies handed over

Latest update February 20th, 2017 9:58 AM

The bodies of eleven individuals who lost their lives when their boat capsized off the coast of Katukurunda, in Kalutara on February 19, have been handed over to their relatives.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Sunday night after conducting postmortem examinations.The postmortem examinations for  three other victims are scheduled to be conducted on February 20.The victims were residents of Beruwala and Kalutara.

Seventeen other individuals who were onboard the capsized vessel are continuing to receive treatment at the Beruwala and Kalutara hospitals.

Lifeguard Consultant to the police SSP S.H. Chulasiri said that “overloading” was the cause for the boat to capsize.

SSP Chulasiri said, more lives could have been saved if the passengers aboard the vessel were wearing life jackets.

