Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa joins Pannerselvam camp

In a recent development in the political saga going on in Tamil Nadu, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar while visiting Amma’s memorial announced her official ally with O Panneersevam camp.

After the meeting, Deepa told mediapersons that Panneerselvam and she would work like “two arms of AIADMK.”

Earlier on Tuesday Sasikala Natarajan was convicted in the 21-year-old disproportionate assets case filed by Subramanium Swamy back in 1996 against Jayalalithaa.

As per the Supreme Court’s ruling, she will have to serve a 4 year jail term and won’t be able to context elections for the next 6 years.