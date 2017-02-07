Investigations commence into shooting targeting SAITM private university CEO

The Mulleriyawa Police have begun investigating a shooting which occurred on Monday night, targetting the vehicle in which the CEO of the SAITM private university, Dr. Sameera Senaratne was travelling.

Police said that two gunmen, who arrived on a motorcycle, had carried out the shooting at Chandrika Kumarathunga Mawatha in Malabe.

The vehicle was damaged as a result of the shooting. Dr. Senaratne did not sustain any injuries. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says that the shooting carried out at the CEO of SAITM Dr. Sameera Senanayake can not be disregarded as a minor incident.

Minister further noted that such criminals should be brought before the law immediately.

And also UNP Member of Parliament Mujibar Rahuman says that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted into this incident.