Investigation reveals cause of Kalutara boat tragedy

In the aftermath of the Kalutara boat tragedy which cost the lives of 11 people, Fisheries Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says steps will be taken to cancel the licenses of Passenger Transport Boats which fail to follow the guidelines outlined by the Ministry.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Priyantha Jayakody says attention has been turned towards taking action against the individuals responsible for the tragedy.

Meanwhile, our correspondent says the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

A number of families from the Beruwela Fisheries Community, set out in a procession of boats, as part of the celebration of an annual feast in Beruwela.

News1st received photographs of the group before the procession began.

One of the boats which was carrying 41 passengers turned turtle during the procession.

Lifeguard Supervisor SSSP S.H. Chulasiri stated that the cause of the accident was the overload of passengers on the boat.

At a meeting held at the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development it was revealed that the boat which met in the accident yesterday was unsuitable for passenger transport as its vessel used for fishing in deep seas.

The Ministry said such a boat could carry only around 4 to 5 persons.

It further stated that it is compulsory for passengers to be given life jackets when travelling in passenger vessels and that none of the passengers aboard the ill-fated boat were not provided life jackets.

While it transporting passengers on fishing vessels should not be permitted, exceeding the passenger limit is prohibited according to the Ministry guidelines.

The subject minister has instructed for the fishing license of the vessel to be cancelled.

The accident which took place off the seas of Kalutara claimed the lives of 11 persons while 29 others were rescued and have been hospitalized.

The deceased were residents of Beruwela and Kalutara.

The remains were handed over to relatives today.

The youngest victim who lost his life is 8 year old Yunal Buddika. Yunal was a resident of the Bandarawatta area in Beruwela.