Investigations commence into Yatiyantota Police Station incident

An investigation has commenced into an incident at the Yatiyantota Police Station where the OIC had allegedly assaulted a police constable at the police station.

A high-ranking police officer said that the investigation is being conducted, headed by an ASP. The police constable who was allegedly assaulted is undergoing treatment at the Yatiyantota Hospital.

The high-ranking police officer added that the alleged assault had been carried out over an issue of two bottles of illicit liquor not being produced at the police station.