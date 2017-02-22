Investigations commence into Yatiyantota Police Station incident

Feb 22, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker 0
An investigation has commenced into an incident at the Yatiyantota Police Station where the OIC had allegedly assaulted a police constable at the police station.
A high-ranking police officer said that the investigation is being conducted, headed by an ASP. The police constable who was allegedly assaulted is undergoing treatment at the Yatiyantota Hospital.
The high-ranking police officer added that the alleged assault had been carried out over an issue of two bottles of illicit liquor not being produced at the police station.
Feb 19, 2017 0
Feb 19, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0