Investigations commence into Yatiyantota Police Station incident

Feb 22, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

An investigation has commenced into an incident at the Yatiyantota Police Station where the  OIC had allegedly assaulted a police constable at the police station.

A high-ranking police officer said that the investigation is being conducted, headed by an ASP. The police constable who was allegedly assaulted is undergoing treatment at the Yatiyantota Hospital.

The high-ranking police officer added that the alleged assault had been carried out over an issue of two bottles of illicit liquor not being produced at the police station.


