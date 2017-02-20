Latest update February 20th, 2017 9:12 PM

Intention of the team is to win the series against Aussies : Upul Tharanga

Captain of the Sri Lanka Cricket Team Upul Tharanga says the intention of the team is to win the Twenty20 International Series against Australia with a victory  in the final match.

The architect of Sri Lanka’s victory in the second T20 encounter on Sunday, Asela Gunaratne has been snatched up by the Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians for 30 Indian lakh.

Sri Lanka secured a nail biting two wicket win against Australia in the second T20 international played in Melbourne.

The visitors won the three match series with one more match to be played.

This is the third consecutive T20 series win for the lions on Aussie soil.

Meanwhile, official captain of the Sri Lanka cricket team will play for the Delhi Daredevils after he was bought by the IPL side for 20 million Indian rupees.


