Insights from Japan – Sri Lanka bilateral trade meeting opens doors

An event titled Sri Lanka – Japan Let’s Trade was held at the auditorium of the National Chamber on February 21.

Japan has consistently been an important SL trade partner but a slight falling has been observed in the recent past. Due to this situation, the National Chamber of Commerce organised a session with His Excellency the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

The objective of this event was to discuss issues pertaining to the decrease in trade between Sri Lanka and Japan.

An important aspect to know is that the Japanese market is a sensitive market. Therefore, in order for Sri Lanka to prosper in the Japanese market, Sri Lanka should tailor-make products which suit the Japanese market.

Sri Lanka’s top exports to Japan were tea, garments, prawns, rubber products, ceramic tableware and kitchenware.

The Japanese Ambassador who addressed the event, noted that Sri Lanka must identify its national advantages and that it’s not a country to have production facilities everywhere in the country, adding that Sri Lanka should prioritise on its agricultural sector and national resources.