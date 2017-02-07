Information on Welikada Prison Hospital doctors sent to Bribery Commission

The Ministry of Health says that information on the Chief Medical Officer and another doctor attached to the Welikada Prison Hospital have been sent to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

This move was after a complaint was lodged by MP Hirunika Premachandra to the commission.

The Health Ministry has said that a formal investigation into the doctors is underway.

The Ministry further noted that the request to provide transfers to the doctors who have been serving at prison hospitals for a prolonged period will also be taken into consideration, adding that the initial steps for this process are already underway.