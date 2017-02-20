Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar calls on President Sirisena

Visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Subramaniyam Jayashankar called on President Maithripala Sirisena and other senior officials of the government today, February 20.

The visiting Indian Foreign Secretary also met with leader of the opposition R. Sampanthan where discussions were held with members from the Tamil National Alliance.

Later, the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary met with a group including Minister Mano Ganeshan, P. Digambaram and V. Rada Krishnan at the Indian High Commission in Colombo. The Indian Foreign Secretary also met with Arumugam Thondaman and Muttu Sivalingam.

Meanwhile, the New India Express reports that Jaishankar undertook this visit to keep himself abreast of the latest developments in the nation, besides keeping track of the existing Indian development projects, and to explore possibilities of future engagement in the development and commercial sectors.

The New Indian Express reported that one of the issues which is likely to crop up during discussion is the uncertainty which has crept into the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation’s hold on the oil tanks in Trincomalee.

The Indian Foreign Secretary would also discuss the prospect of getting further contracts to build rail networks in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, according to the New India Express, there is talk on developing the Trincomalee port with an economic zone around it.