Indian cricketer scores triple century in T20 match

Indian cricketer Mohit Ahlawat hit an extraordinary 72-ball triple century in a local Twenty20 match in Delhi.

Appearing for his team, Maavi XI, in a Friends Premier League match at Delhi’s Lalita Park, the 21-year-old Mohit creamed 39 sixes and 14 fours from just 72 balls to reach the remarkable milestone.

Ahlawat played three first-class matches for Delhi in October 2015 alongside India internationals such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma.

In professional cricket, the highest individual score in T20 cricket belongs to Chris Gayle, who made 175 runs in just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The highest individual in international cricket is 156 that Aaron Finch smashed in 63 balls for Australia against England.

The highest score by a team in 20-over cricket is a record shared by IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia. The two teams had managed 263.

Sri Lankan Dhanuka Pathirana smashed 277 off 72 balls playing for Austerlands in a Twenty20 match in England’s Saddleworth League in September 2007 while Indian schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade set a new record for an officially recorded match with 1,009 not out in January 2016.

“I have put my name in the IPL auction but I am not sure if this will help people notice,” Ahlawat told ABP Live.