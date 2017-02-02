Illegal sand mining racket Divulapitiya

Information came to light of another sand racket which is taking place not far from the Akaragama area in Divulapitiya which is already at the centre of an illegal sand mining racket.

Paddy lands in the Dehigahapallama area which falls under the purview of the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretariat are mostly filled with massive pot holes rather than cultivation.

Locals in the area charge that acts by sand racketeers has severely harmed the eco system in the area.

Many of the water Sources in the area have dried up as a result of sand racketeers using the water for their operations.

Crocodiles which bask in the holes dug up in the fields by the racketeers, have caused a threat to the locals.

When inquired the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary, H.M.L.S. Herath, she said she would look into the matter as she was unaware of it.