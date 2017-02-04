The hedging deal will be thoroughly investigated: MP Handunnetti

Chairman of COPE, MP Sunil Handunnetti says the hedging deal will be thoroughly investigated similar to the manner in which the Central Bank Bond Scam was investigated.

MP Handunnetti added that although instructions with regard to the investigations were issued to the Board of Directors in previous instances, action is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, reports on fifteen state sector institutions that were compiled following COPE investigations, are to be handed over to Parliament on February 8.