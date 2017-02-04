Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:34 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

The hedging deal will be thoroughly investigated: MP Handunnetti

Feb 04, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Chairman of COPE, MP Sunil Handunnetti says the hedging deal will be thoroughly investigated similar to the manner in which the Central Bank Bond Scam was investigated.

MP Handunnetti added that although instructions with regard to the investigations were issued to the Board of Directors in previous instances, action is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, reports on fifteen state sector institutions that were compiled following COPE investigations, are to be handed over to Parliament on February 8.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach