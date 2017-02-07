Health Ministry reveals startling Dengue statistics for 2017

The Ministry of Health says that 8,697 Dengue patients have been reported so far this year.

Community specialist of the National Dengue Eradication Unit Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said that 50% of the cases were reported from the Western Province.

When News 1st made an inquiry regarding the Dengue Prevention Act, Dr. Samaraweera said the Draft Bill on this matter had been presented to the Attorney General’s Department for recommendations.