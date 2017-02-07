Latest update February 7th, 2017 11:01 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Health Ministry reveals startling Dengue statistics for 2017

Feb 07, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Ministry of Health says that 8,697 Dengue patients have been reported so far this year.

Community specialist of the National Dengue Eradication Unit Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said that 50% of the cases were reported from the Western Province.

When News 1st made an inquiry regarding the Dengue Prevention Act, Dr. Samaraweera said the Draft Bill on this matter had been presented to the Attorney General’s Department for recommendations.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Information on Welikada Prison Hospital doctors sent to Bribery Commission
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach