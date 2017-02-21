Latest update February 21st, 2017 12:35 PM

GMOA launches strike action in Southern Province

The Government Medical Officers have launched a strike in the Southern Province.

Media Spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers Association, Dr. Samantha Ananda said the strike has been launched citing issues with regard to the private university in Malabe.

Dr. Ananda added, however, that emergency treatment and essential treatment services will be provided during the strike,


