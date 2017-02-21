GMOA launches strike action in Southern Province

Feb 21, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Government Medical Officers have launched a strike in the Southern Province.
Media Spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers Association, Dr. Samantha Ananda said the strike has been launched citing issues with regard to the private university in Malabe.
Dr. Ananda added, however, that emergency treatment and essential treatment services will be provided during the strike,
