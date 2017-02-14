France avalanche : Four killed at Tignes ski resort

Two teenage boys are among four snowboarders killed in an avalanche at the ski resort of Tignes in France.

The dead included a 48-year-old father, his 15-year-old son and a 19-year-old half-brother and a 49-year-old ski instructor.

Two were still alive when rescuers pulled them out of the snow, but died soon afterwards.

It had been feared more people had been caught up in the disaster.

But Albertville Deputy Prefect Nicolas Martrenchard later told Agence France-Presse that “the definitive death toll is four victims”.

A team of 50 rescuers was continuing to look through the area and dog teams had been deployed. Two medical helicopters also were on standby at the avalanche site, 2,100 meters above sea level.