Four Chief Police Inspectors promoted

Four Chief Police Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of SP.
The Police Headquarters said that they were promoted following recommendation from the IGP, and the approval of the National Police Commission.
The four police officers who received promotions have been assigned to the MSD personnel division, Police Field Force Headquarters, Nugegoda Division and the Colombo North Province Division.
