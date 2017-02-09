Former Maldivian President in hope of Presidential candidacy for 2018

Feb 09, 2017 Tharushan Fernando Local, News Ticker 0
Former President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed says he hopes to be the Presidential candidate of his party, the Maldivian Democratic Party, at the 2018 presidential election in his country.
Nasheed making a statement at a media briefing in Colombo this morning said that the United Nations working group of arbitrary detention ruled that the former president’s arrest and detention as unlawful and politically motivated.
The ruling goes on to say that the civil and political rights of the former president must be restored.
“In his fear to contest me, if President Yameen bars me from contesting the elections then of course his presidency will lack the necessary legitimacy.”
The former president of the Maldives was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty of ordering the arrest of a judge while in office.Violent protests have rocked the Maldives since the arrest of Mohomed Nasheed asking for the resignation of the current president Abdulla Yameen on corruption charges. The former president was later released in early 2015.
When asked about the investments that are taking place in his country, the Former President of the Maldives said that all interested parties who would invest in Maldives, must do their due diligence
“Ideally all interested parties who would invest in Maldives, must do their due diligence. Must see what they are signing and they must understand that we will only be able to hold legally got contracts, not contracts through corruption, not contracts through embezzlement and all sorts of other irregular means. So unless contracts are legally binding we will not be able to maintain them. We are in a very unfortunate situation where corruption so rampant where it has consumed almost all the state apparatus.”
He added that people now can step into the Maldives, or many other South Asian countries and buy a government, they can buy a parliamentary majority, they can buy the executive, they can buy the judiciary.
“In today’s expansionism you don’t have to invade a country to own it. You can buy it”
