Forced to resign as Tamil Nadu CM : O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam on Tuesday night said he was forced to resign from the post and said a person who can keep the good name of Amma should be chosen (as CM).

Addressing reporters outside MGR Memorial, where former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was buried, Paneerselvam, who submitted his resignation after AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was elected as legislature party leader, said he would withdraw his resignation if people, party men and MLAs wanted it.

Suspense mounted on Tuesday over the swearing-in of V K Sasikala as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with the Governor deferring his plans to go to Chennai, as charges and counter-charges flew thick and fast between AIADMK and rebel leaders over the death of J Jayalalithaa.

In the wake of uncertainty over Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s plans, the AIADMK asserted it was the constitutional obligation of the Governor to swear in Sasikala as Chief Minister and that there is no ground for stopping it.

Rao who is a Maharashtra governor , based in Mumbai, has no plans to go to Chennai as of now, Raj Bhavan sources in Mumbai said, indicating that he could take a decision tomorrow.

With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its verdict in the disproportionate assets case against Sasikala and others next week, political uncertainty grew as opposition parties attacked the move to elevate her as chief minister and the AIADMK coming out in strong defence of her.