Latest update February 21st, 2017 2:23 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

‘Fire rainbow’ pops up in the sky over Singapore

Feb 21, 2017 DONT MISS IT, Life Style, Local, Top Slider 0

A bright rainbow-like phenomenon has appeared in the skies over Singapore, leaving locals delighted.

The multi-coloured glow appeared in the sky on Monday in the late afternoon, lasting for about 15 minutes, and was seen across the island.

Media reports said it was likely a fire rainbow, which occurs when sunlight refracts through ice-crystal clouds.

Another suggestion was that of an iridescent cloud which occurs when water droplets or ice crystals in the air scatter light.

But it prompted plenty of comment online with some social media users comparing it to a Rainbow Paddle Pop.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Suicide bomb blast in Pakistan leaves 6 dead and 20 injured
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach