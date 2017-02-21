‘Fire rainbow’ pops up in the sky over Singapore

A bright rainbow-like phenomenon has appeared in the skies over Singapore, leaving locals delighted.

The multi-coloured glow appeared in the sky on Monday in the late afternoon, lasting for about 15 minutes, and was seen across the island.

Media reports said it was likely a fire rainbow, which occurs when sunlight refracts through ice-crystal clouds.

Another suggestion was that of an iridescent cloud which occurs when water droplets or ice crystals in the air scatter light.

But it prompted plenty of comment online with some social media users comparing it to a Rainbow Paddle Pop.