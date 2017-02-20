Famine hits parts of South Sudan

A famine has been declared in parts of South Sudan, the first to be announced in any part of the world in six years.

The official classification of famine highlights the human suffering caused by South Sudan’s three-year civil war and even as it is declared President Salva Kiir’s government is blocking food aid to some areas, according to U.N. officials.

The government and the United Nations report that 100,000 people are facing starvation, with a million more on the brink of famine.

The famine is currently affecting parts of to Unity state in South Sudan, but humanitarian groups have warned that the crisis could spread if urgent help is not received.

Roughly 5.5 million people, or about 50 percent of South Sudan’s population, are expected to be severely food insecure and at risk of death in the coming months, said the report.

It added that nearly three-quarters of all households in the country suffer from inadequate food.