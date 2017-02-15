Facebook videos to autoplay with sound

The age of scrolling through your Facebook news feed past mercifully silent auto-playing videos is over.

Facebook announced a suite of new changes to its video platform today, including a new setting that will auto-play videos with the sound turned on by default.

Videos have auto-played on Facebook’s News Feed for some time, leading to a curious rise of “silent movies” as publishers adapted to knowing that the majority of viewers would be watching, but not listening, to their work.

Facebook added improvements to the mobile video experience, too. Now after a few seconds of watching, vertical movies will automatically fill the screen until users scroll away.

Thankfully – for those who don’t want videos to suddenly play out on the bus – if your phone is set to be completely silent, Facebook will not override that. You can also turn it off completely in the Facebook app’s settings.

Watch video below,