Examinations Dept announces details of GCE A/L 2017 exams

The 2017 G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations are scheduled to commence on August 8.

The Department of Examinations says the Advanced Level examinations will take place  until September 2, except on Sundays and public holidays.

The relevant practical examinations are scheduled to take place from October 20 till November 5.

Meanwhile, the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations are scheduled to take place from December 12 to December 21.

The Department of Examinations further notes that the Grade Five Scholarship exams for 2017 will be held on August 20.


