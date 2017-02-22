Elections Commission does not possess legal and constitutional authority to hold elections: Joint Opposition

The Joint Opposition charge that the Elections Commission does not possess the legal and constitutional authority to hold the elections

UPFA Parliamentarian,Dullas Alahapperuma explained that the Elections Commission does not have the authority to hold the elections just because the delimitation report is gazetted, and even though Minister Faiszer Mustapha approves and gazettes the delimitation report, the Elections Commission does not possess the legal and constitutional authority to hold the elections.

A gazette notification should be prepared stating the number of positions in every local government body but the government is trying to waste more time on this, which means, even if the established gazette is being issued, the government will take more time to release the next one, according to Alahapperuma

The elections will not move away from the electoral system, but the government is willing to make the necessary amendments if there is any injustice taking place under this act, according to Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government,Faiszer Musthapha

He charged that the this is democracy in action, and if elections are being delayed, it is Basil Rajapaksa who should be blamed because the current issues are a result of his attempts to destroy democracy and the representation of the minorities.