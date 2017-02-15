Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:37 PM

Dubai court sentences six Sri Lankans

A court in Dubai has sentenced six Sri Lankans, to five years in prison for their alleged involvement with several burglaries carried out at mansions in Dubai.

Dubai media reported that the said individuals had stolen jewellery, money and several other items of value from the mansions. The court has also ordered the suspects to be deported to Sri Lanka following their imprisonment.

Dubai Police has said that four of the Sri Lankan suspects were arrested at the Dubai International Airport while attempting to return to Sri Lanka.

A period of fifteen days has been given to appeal the court decision.


