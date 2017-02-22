Dry weather affects nearly 900,000 – Jaffna, Trincomalee, Badulla, Monaragala among districts

The Disaster Management Centre says that 899,235 persons are suffering due to the consequences of extreme dry weather conditions that are being experienced in 14 districts around the country.

Assistant Director of Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Kodippili said that a number of districts including Jaffna, Trincomalee, Badulla, Monaragala, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Kurunegala, Puttalam and Matale have been affected by the adverse weather.

Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, Alahudeen Anzar said that supply of water has been affected in many areas, including Kalutara.

The water levels of reservoirs in the Mahawei system have also reduced drastically.

Moreover, the water levels in Kotmale, Victoria, Randenigala and Rantebe reservoirs have also reduced drastically.

The Electricity board says that hydro power generation has reduced to eight percent. Therefore the board, requests the public to utilise power scarcely between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.