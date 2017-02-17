There is finally some hope in the horizon for the drought-affected farmers in the shape of an allowance. President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered that an allowance of Rs. 10,000 be given to drought affected farming families.

The allowance is expected to be paid from March 2017 to the beginning of the next Yala season.

Officials have been instructed to gather details of such families through the Divisional Secretaries, Grama Siladhari officers and Samurdhi officers.