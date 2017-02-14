Eight years ago the Sri Lankan armed forces made history by ending a three-decade long civil war, with a victory. However, for some of our war heroes -the war was far from over.

These were our brave war heroes who prematurely retired prior to completing 12 years of service. Their retirement came due to injuries sustained during the war – but they had just one more fight before them.

They fought, they protested.- day and night, in the scorching sun and rain. They spent days in the streets of Colombo, in front of the Fort Railway Station.

All for one simple request. Their service pension.

Disabled war heroes who volunteered to retire before their due retirement day were not entitled to pension benefits.

The provision of a service pension with a service period less than twelve years does not come under the Armed Forces Pensions and Gratuities Codes. However, following requests, the President drew special attention to the matter.

VICTORY!

Today, February 14, 2017 – For the first time in history a service pension was awarded to these war heroes by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The service pension will be granted to;

Tri-Forces personnel – 2261

Police Officers – 136

One hundred and fifty of them were presented with the service pension, at the President’s Office, to mark the occasion.