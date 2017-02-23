Dehiwala -Wellawatte railway line to close

The Department of Railways says the coastal railway line from Dehiwala to Wellawatte will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. tonight until February 27 as a result of the construction of a new bridge.

Trains commencing their journey from the Colombo – Fort Railway Station, along the coastal line, will thus only operate up to the Wellawatte Station during this period.

Trains operating from Matara, Galle, Aluthgama to Colombo will only operate up to the Dehiwala station, railway authorities noted.