Latest update February 23rd, 2017 12:33 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Dehiwala -Wellawatte railway line to close

Feb 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Department of Railways says the coastal railway line from Dehiwala to Wellawatte will be temporarily closed from 10 p.m. tonight until February 27 as a result of the construction of a new bridge.

Trains commencing their journey from the Colombo – Fort Railway Station, along the coastal line, will thus only operate up to the Wellawatte Station during this period.

Trains operating from Matara, Galle, Aluthgama to Colombo will only operate up to the Dehiwala station, railway authorities noted.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
CAA takes 179 traders to court over sale of rice
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach