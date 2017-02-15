Latest update February 15th, 2017 12:37 PM

Dark times ahead for street-lamps countrywide

Feb 15, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that the power used for street lamps will be limited countrywide, as a result of the power crisis that has arisen in the country.

Secretary of the Ministry Suren Batagoda said that the secretaries of Urban Councils and Regional Councilshave been requested to switch on street lamps for an hour in the evening and at dawn.

The secretaries have been called for a meeting with regard to this issue, which is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 21.


New regulation to be imposed to ensure safety of patients at private hospitals
