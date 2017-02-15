Dark times ahead for street-lamps countrywide

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that the power used for street lamps will be limited countrywide, as a result of the power crisis that has arisen in the country.

Secretary of the Ministry Suren Batagoda said that the secretaries of Urban Councils and Regional Councilshave been requested to switch on street lamps for an hour in the evening and at dawn.

The secretaries have been called for a meeting with regard to this issue, which is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 21.