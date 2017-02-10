Court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

A US Appeals Court has rejected a bid to reinstate US President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not block a lower-court ruling that halted the order.

Trump responded with an angry tweet saying national security was at risk and he would “see you in court”.

But in a unanimous ruling, the court said the government had not proved the terror threat justified the ban.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” it said.

It also rejected the argument that the President had sole discretion to set immigration policy.

“Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all,” said the ruling. “We disagree, as explained above.”

Courtesy – BBC