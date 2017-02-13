Court orders for special report on former MP Duminda Silva’s health

Three cases filed against former MP Duminda Silva by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, on charges of not declaring his assets and liabilities for three years, was taken up in courts today February 13, before Colombo Additional Magistrate Aruni Atigala.

The Additional Magistrate ordered the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer to present a special medical report with regard to the defendant’s neurological condition, when the case was taken up before court, on the January 26.

The JMO informed the court that a panel of doctors must be appointed to track the said medical condition.

Accordingly, Additional Magistrate Aruni Atigala ordered Director of the National Hospital Dr. Anil Jayasinghe, to take steps to appoint a medical panel and present a medical report regarding the defendant’s medical condition to court by February 28.