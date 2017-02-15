Court orders govt to pay compensation to Military Intelligence Officer

The Supreme Court today ordered the government to pay a sum of Rs.100,000 as compensation to Military Intelligence Officer Kandegedara Priyawansa, who was the first suspect arrested in connection to the assassination of late Journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

The order was made after a FR petition from Kandegedara Priyawansa was taken up in court today.

In his petition, Priyawansa notes that after he was arrested in 2010, he was denied bail and was held for over a year under detention orders and placed in the remand prison.

He adds that despite being held, as detectives failed to prove the charges against him, he was released.

Priyawansa was reinstated in the Military Intelligence Service after he was released.

In his petition , he notes that his fundamental rights were violated as a proper investigation was not carried out following his arrest.

Meanwhile, two other suspects connected to the assassination of late Journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge were arrested by police.