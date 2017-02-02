Latest update February 3rd, 2017 9:16 AM

Court issues order restricting Kelaniya University medical faculty students protest

Feb 02, 2017

The Colombo Additional Magistrate has issued an order restricting members of the University of Kelaniya Medical Faculty Students Union from engaging in protests or staging meetings in several areas in Colombo in a manner which inconveniences the public.

The order was issued as the students were planning on staging a protest in the evening to oppose the SAITM graduates from provisionally registering with SLMC.


