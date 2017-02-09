Controller of site trading images of child sexual abuse jailed for 20 years

Feb 09, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
It has been observed that children are being sexually abused on a daily basis, at a very high rate.
A foreign national who was involved in the same was jailed for 20 years.
The individual named David Lynn Browning has run a site named ‘Playpen’ which traded images of child sexual abuse. He was the central controller of the site.
Apart from the jail punishment, Browning will be subject to a life-time of supervision when he leaves prison.
Sources say that he was not the first to be jailed as another operator of ‘Playpen’ received a similar setence in January.
Browning was a senior member of the group that had operated ‘Playpen’, said the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement.
