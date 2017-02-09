Controller of site trading images of child sexual abuse jailed for 20 years

It has been observed that children are being sexually abused on a daily basis, at a very high rate.

A foreign national who was involved in the same was jailed for 20 years.

The individual named David Lynn Browning has run a site named ‘Playpen’ which traded images of child sexual abuse. He was the central controller of the site.

Apart from the jail punishment, Browning will be subject to a life-time of supervision when he leaves prison.

Sources say that he was not the first to be jailed as another operator of ‘Playpen’ received a similar setence in January.

Browning was a senior member of the group that had operated ‘Playpen’, said the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement.